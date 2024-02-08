Catholic Church decries ‘distasteful situation’ urges action on kidnappings

The Catholic Church in Nigeria has issued a strong condemnation of the rampant kidnappings across the country, calling it a battle between “evil and good” and urging the government to take decisive action.

In a statement released on Wednesday by National Director of Social Communications Michael Umoh, the Church lamented the escalating violence and expressed deep concern for the safety and well-being of vulnerable communities.

“Our country is in a very distasteful situation at the moment,” Umoh declared. “And it is not a time for politics, religion or tribe. The issue is between evil and good, it’s just between darkness and light.”

He highlighted the recent abduction of a baby with its mother and grandmother, as well as numerous instances of school children being kidnapped, emphasizing the lack of strong government response to these tragedies.

“We have heard of schoolchildren kidnapped,” Umoh continued. “And nothing was really done. We didn’t see the government come out in full force to condemn this distasteful situation. When children are going to school and they are kidnapped, it is just the continuation of that evil and that is very unfortunate.”

This statement represents a clear and direct call to action from the Church, urging the government to prioritize public safety and implement effective measures to address the kidnapping crisis.

It remains to be seen how the government will respond to this call, but the Church’s strong stance reflects the growing fear and frustration among Nigerians regarding the ongoing security challenges.

