Fr Mbaka closes Adoration Ministry in aftermath of ban by Catholic Church

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, an Enugu Catholic priest, on Saturday, shut down activities at the Adoration Ministry.

This came after the Catholic Diocese of Enugu banned its members from attending “all religious and liturgical activities” at the Adoration Ministry of Rev. Fr. Mbaka.

According to the Diocese, this was due to persistent disobedience to canonical laws by the priest.

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Callistus Onaga, said in a statement that Mbaka had continuously flouted the church’s rules, stressing that it would no longer condone the his excesses.

This was in the after of a comment by Father Mbaka who said that a former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was a stingy man, who would never become president of the country.

Many Nigerians were outraged by this, and urged that he be subjected to proper discipline.

Mbaka has now published a statement to his supporters, alerting them that the Ministry’s programs will no longer be held.

The statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Ministry reads:

“Dear Adorers, There will be no program starting from tomorrow being 19th June 2022 at Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen, Umuchigbo Emene, Enugu State.

“Sunday Mass, Wednesday (E No Dey) And Night Programs will not hold till further notice.

“God bless Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen and God Bless Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr, Ejike Mbaka.

“Keep praying for Our Daddy and may God Bless you all.”

