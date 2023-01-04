Mbaka returns to Adoration Ministry after eight months suspension

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Wednesday returned to the ministry after his eight months suspension by the church.

Mbaka, who returned from the United States, was received by a crowd of supporters the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The Enugu Catholic Diocese had on June 3, 2022, suspended the cleric for criticizing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Mbaka had during a service in the church described the former Anambra State governor as a stingy man.

The Adoration Ministry was also shut down while Mbaka was sent to a US Monastery in October.

He was also banned from speaking on political issues.

The Diocese later reopened the ministry and turned it into Chaplaincy to be headed by Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi as chaplain.

