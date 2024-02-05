Wake up now, Nigerians are heartbroken, hopeless, Mbaka tells Tinubu

Outspoken and fiery Catholic Priest and founder of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has called on President Bola Tinubu to sit up and fulfil his election campaign promises of tackling insecurity and hardship in Nigeria.

Mbaka who made the call during a sermon at the Adoration Ground in Emene, Enugu on Sunday, said so far, the President Tinubu-led administration has not lived up to the expectation of Nigerians following the escalating level of insecurity and hardship in Nigeria.

The priest added that since coming into office in May last year, the President was yet to exhibit political will towards solving the country’s problems.

Father Mbaka who acknowledged that there were obstacles on Tinubu’s path to becoming the president as well as tackling the myriads of problems facing the country, said the President was also not showing the will power to step on toes and wipe out the hopeless situation.

Addressing the President in the sermon, Father Mbaka said:

“Mr President, you can do it; to fix Nigeria is not difficult if the leader has the will power.

“I know that this one will make national news but let it be. What is happening in the oil sector? How many barrels are being produced and how many dollars are in the Nigerian account?

“A country like Nigeria that exports millions of barrels of oil per month, how much are we saving?

“Why is it difficult up till now to fix other refineries? Who are the cabals? Can’t they be de-canibalized? Cabals can be de-canibalized if the president has the will power; hell will not fall, heaven will not fall.

“These people can go to jail; after all, many of them did not support you; so why are you protecting them? Mr President, wake up, God is watching you to see what you can do.

“Our hearts are broken; go to our schools, see how messy the government schools are; are we taking care of our teachers and our doctors? Look at how they are, when they travel abroad, they begin to mine money in pounds and dollars.

“Heartbreak everywhere; look at our police and military, their hearts are also broken; what kind of guns are the policemen using? When the senior squad passes, they will kill the policemen on the watchpost and carry their guns and run away. What happens to their families when their husbands die on the duty post?

“No compensation; the next one minute, they chase them out of the barrack; those who are in Borno forest fighting Boko Haram, what is happening to their families at home? Who is taking care of them?

“The hearts of their family members are broken, shattered; they are fighting those with bombs with catapult; those people they are fighting are carrying launchers.

“How many young men have we buried and still burying; insecurity everywhere.

“We are asking people to go to the farm and produce; but if you enter the farm, herdsmen with AK-47 will enter the farm and kill the farmers, who will go to the farm anymore?

“Hunger, as I told you last two years, has not even started; I won’t tell you lies; everybody should be meaningfully engaged, start something.

“In Nkerefi last time, about six women who were farming were killed and their stomachs brought out; who will go to the farm there again? The fear is there.

“Even politicians who think they are safe in their comfort zone, you are not safe because the level of insecurity will come to your doorstep one day.

“I know that this man that has come to be the president of the country if he submits himself to God, with enough will power, God has blessed him in wealth, he has not come as a beggar, like many politicians who failed election and they almost committed suicide because they used all they have to do election.

“Jagaban is not a poor man; so he can do something extraordinary; do it the other way round; shock all these people who are criminals; devise a policy that will bring security, bring joy to the Nigerian people and you will see there will begin to be a meaningful transformation.

“Look at the bank of today giving people loans with interest of 25 per cent, some 26, some 27, how can you pay back? With which collateral?

“So, what’s the hope of the youths? All they need is encouragement, empowerment and support. Nigeria will be better than China; we can Dubanize Nigeria; The youths are waiting for the healing of their broken hearts,” the priest said.

