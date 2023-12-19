‘God welcomes all’, Pope Francis okays same-sex marriage

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has granted permission for priests to bestow blessings upon same-sex couples, another significant milestone for the LGBTQ+ community within the Roman Catholic Church.

According to a BBC report, the head of the Roman Catholic Church stated that, in some cases, priests ought to be able to bless same-sex and “irregular” couples.

The Vatican, however, emphasised that blessings should not be incorporated into routine Church ceremonies or associated with civil unions or weddings.

It added that it continues to view marriage as between a man and a woman.

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

A Vatican document outlining the move was approved by Pope Francis on Monday.

Though, the document itself states that priests must make decisions on a case-by-case basis, the Vatican said it should be a sign that “God welcomes all.”

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the prefect of the Church, while introducing the text, made it clear that the revised position does not confer official recognition to same-sex couples within the Catholic Church.

The declaration, however, signifies a shift in tone, albeit without altering its stance. The Pope had in 2021 declared that priests are prohibited from bestowing blessings upon same-sex marriages, citing the belief that God cannot “bless sin”.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that in October, Pope Francis hinted that he might be willing to see same-sex couples blessed by the Church.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now