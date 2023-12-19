Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. RIVERS CRISIS: Tinubu meets Wike, Fubara, Odili in Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu on Monday held a meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, a former governor of the state, Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders from the state at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

2. Former Plateau Gov, Lalong, resigns as Labour Minister, heads to Senate

Former Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, may have resigned from his position as the Minister of Labour and Employment, thus ending weeks of speculations.Read more

3. ‘Don’t pull down the ladder you used in climbing’, Wike tells Fubara in veiled message

Immediate past governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has warned politicians in the state not to pull down the ladder with which they climbed to the top in apparent reference to the political crisis that has engulfed the state in recent months.Read more

4. Your seats remain vacant, you’re not lawmakers, state PDP, govt tell Rivers G27

The Rivers State Government and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that the seat of the 27 members of the state House of Assembly that defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) remain vacant as declared by Edison Ehie, the leader of the four lawmakers loyal for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.Read more

5. RIVERS CRISIS: APC indulging Wike is cause of ‘street fight’ with Gov Fubara

A former Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (North-West), Salihu Lukman, has decried the passage of the 2024 budget of the Rivers State government under 24 hours, saying it’s no longer democracy.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, December 18, 2023

6. After Agbakoba’s bashing, Clark writes CJN Ariwoola to tackle corruption, malpractices in judiciary

The recent focus and criticism of the nation’s judiciary is yet to abate, as foremost Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark has tasked the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to, as a matter of urgency, carry out a holistic reform of the judiciary, saying that alleged corruption, malpractices and naked abuse of the office can no longer be tolerated.Read more

7. Nigeria’s cash transfer programme reached only 10% of targeted households, says World Bank

The World Bank has raised an alarm that only 10 per cent of targeted poor and vulnerable households have benefitted from the Federal Government’s recently launched cash transfer of N25,000 per month.Read more

8. Champions League: Man City face Copenhagen in last 16, Arsenal to battle Porto

The teams left in the race for the 2023-24 Champions League campaign have discovered their foes in the last 16 of the competition.Read more

9. Harrysong begs former label boss, Kcee, to pay him royalties accrued for over 7-years

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner in a post shared on his official X handle (formerly Twitter) revealed that Kcee whom he described as a ‘bully’ collects 100% of all his royalties.Read more

10. Review salary structure or risk industrial action, doctors threaten Nigerian govt

Medical doctors in the country may down tools in the new year as the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has given the Federal Government till January 31, 2024, to meet its demands for a review of the consolidated medical salary strcture or risk industrial action in the health sector.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now