Politics
RIVERS CRISIS: Tinubu meets Wike, Fubara, Odili in Aso Villa
President Bola Tinubu on Monday held a meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, a former governor of the state, Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders from the state at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
There are reports he had also met with the FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike as he was earlier seen at the State House.
The meetings are coming on the heels of the face-off between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, a situation that has seen the state embroiled in a political crisis, as both men seem bent in exacting their political influence on the state.
Twenty seven out of the 32 members of the State House of Assembly, loyal to Wike, had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the heat of the crisis, leading to a constitutional quagmire.
READ ALSO: Wike, Rivers Gov Fubara meet Tinubu in Aso Rock amidst impeachment crisis
Some commissioners in the state also loyal to awoke had also resigned their appointment from the cabinet of Fubara.
Though the agenda or the outcome of the meetings had not been made public as at the time of this report, it is believed to be geared towards ending the political crisis in that state.
Also at the meeting was Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the Rivers State deputy governor.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...