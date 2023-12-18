RIVERS CRISIS: Tinubu meets Wike, Fubara, Odili in Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu on Monday held a meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, a former governor of the state, Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders from the state at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

There are reports he had also met with the FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike as he was earlier seen at the State House.

The meetings are coming on the heels of the face-off between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, a situation that has seen the state embroiled in a political crisis, as both men seem bent in exacting their political influence on the state.

Twenty seven out of the 32 members of the State House of Assembly, loyal to Wike, had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the heat of the crisis, leading to a constitutional quagmire.

Some commissioners in the state also loyal to awoke had also resigned their appointment from the cabinet of Fubara.

Though the agenda or the outcome of the meetings had not been made public as at the time of this report, it is believed to be geared towards ending the political crisis in that state.

Also at the meeting was Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the Rivers State deputy governor.

