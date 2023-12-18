Kano gov, Yusuf, to know fate Dec 21 as Supreme Court fixes date to hear appeal against sack

The Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf will know his fate on Thursday December 21, as the Supreme Court has fixed that date to hear his appeal agains the judgement that had sacked him from office.

This was made known on Monday by the governor’s counsel, Bashir Tudun Waziri, who said a hearing of notice had been given to their legal team.

Governor Yusuf is contesting the Appeal Court ruling that sacked him from office, and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 governorship election.

A three-member panel of the court had said the governor was not a registered member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) when he contested for the governorship election.

This creates tension and confusion in the state and around judicial circles as a Certified True Copy of the judgement that surfaced gave a contrary view.

The court, however, clarified that the discrepancy was a typographical error.

