Politics
Kano gov, Yusuf, to know fate Dec 21 as Supreme Court fixes date to hear appeal against sack
The Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf will know his fate on Thursday December 21, as the Supreme Court has fixed that date to hear his appeal agains the judgement that had sacked him from office.
This was made known on Monday by the governor’s counsel, Bashir Tudun Waziri, who said a hearing of notice had been given to their legal team.
Governor Yusuf is contesting the Appeal Court ruling that sacked him from office, and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 governorship election.
READ ALSO: No plan to compromise Supreme Court verdict on Kano election – APC
A three-member panel of the court had said the governor was not a registered member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) when he contested for the governorship election.
This creates tension and confusion in the state and around judicial circles as a Certified True Copy of the judgement that surfaced gave a contrary view.
The court, however, clarified that the discrepancy was a typographical error.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...