No plan to compromise Supreme Court verdict on Kano election – APC

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, said on Sunday the party has no plan to compromise the verdict of the Supreme Court on the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The apex court is expected to deliver judgement in the appeal filed by Governor Abba Yusuf on the November 17 judgement of Appeal Court which sacked him from office in the coming days.

In a statement issued in Kano, Abbas accused the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) of circulating rumours to its gullible members ahead of the Supreme Court judgement.

He also dismissed a claim that NNPP had met with President Bola Tinubu to ensure Yusuf remained as governor and subsequently defected to APC.

The chairman stressed that APC was not aware of such an arrangement and would instead intensify all efforts to pursue its case at the Supreme Court to a logical conclusion.

“There is nowhere such a meeting was held with either Mr. President or any leader of the party. President Bola Tinubu is a Democrat and strongly believes in the rule of law and the right thing to be done.

“Therefore, he will not be part of any arrangement or reconciliation to subvert justice and support people who have stolen votes or breached the electoral act to emerge as leaders,” Abass stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now