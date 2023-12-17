Politics
No plan to compromise Supreme Court verdict on Kano election – APC
The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, said on Sunday the party has no plan to compromise the verdict of the Supreme Court on the March 18 governorship election in the state.
The apex court is expected to deliver judgement in the appeal filed by Governor Abba Yusuf on the November 17 judgement of Appeal Court which sacked him from office in the coming days.
In a statement issued in Kano, Abbas accused the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) of circulating rumours to its gullible members ahead of the Supreme Court judgement.
He also dismissed a claim that NNPP had met with President Bola Tinubu to ensure Yusuf remained as governor and subsequently defected to APC.
The chairman stressed that APC was not aware of such an arrangement and would instead intensify all efforts to pursue its case at the Supreme Court to a logical conclusion.
“There is nowhere such a meeting was held with either Mr. President or any leader of the party. President Bola Tinubu is a Democrat and strongly believes in the rule of law and the right thing to be done.
“Therefore, he will not be part of any arrangement or reconciliation to subvert justice and support people who have stolen votes or breached the electoral act to emerge as leaders,” Abass stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...