Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu unveils ambitious plan to diversify economy, boost oil and gas revenue

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday outlined his administration’s vision to transform Nigeria’s economy, reducing its dependence on fossil fuels while maximizing revenue from the oil and gas sector.Read more

2. Nigerian govt approves salary increase for civil servants

The Federal Government has approved a salary increase of between 25 percent and 35 percent for civil servants on the remaining six Consolidated Salary Structures.Read more

3. Suspend implementation of electricity tariff increase, Reps tell NERC

Nigeria’s House of Representatives, on Monday, charged the electricity industry regulator, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to halt the implementation of the newly increased electricity tariff.Read more

4. Court grants EFCC order to freeze 1146 suspicious accounts

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja, last week, granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) an interim order to freeze 1,146 bank accounts belonging to individuals and companies being investigated for alleged offences bordering on unauthorized dealing in forex exchange, money laundering and terrorism financing.Read more

5. Kanu’s lawyer exonerates Interpol in arrest of IPOB leader in Kenya

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has exonerated the Interpol in the arrest of the Biafran agitator in Kenya and his extradition to Nigeria.Read more

6. Court dismisses suits seeking Ighodalo’s disqualification as PDP governorship candidate in Edo

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed two separate suits challenging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s primary election that produced Asue Ighodalo as the party’s governorship candidate in Edo State.Read more

7. Fuel queues will be cleared by May 1 – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limted (NNPCL) has assured Nigerians that the ongoing fuel scarcity and queues will be cleared out by Wednesday.Read more

8. Fuel scarcity to worsen as IPMAN threatens to withdraw services over ₦200bn debt

While Nigerians are still groaning over the current fuel scarcity, things are set to get even worse as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has threatened to cripple the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, over non-payment of ₦200bn bridging claims.Read more

9. Police arrests five suspected armed robbers in Niger

Police operatives in Niger have arrested five suspected armed robbers in the state.Read more

10. UN chief begs Israel, Hamas to end Gaza war

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has appealed to Israeli and Hamas leaders currently taking part in intense negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement.Read more

