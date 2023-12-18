Harrysong begs former label boss, Kcee, to pay him royalties accrued for over 7-years

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner in a post shared on his official X handle (formerly Twitter) revealed that Kcee whom he described as a ‘bully’ collects 100% of all his royalties.

Harrysong who had a huge fall-out with Kcee when he left 5 Star Music in controversial circumstances in 2016 also used the medium to beg Nigerians to appeal to his former label boss to pay him all that he is being owed.

“He collects 100 percent of all my royalties. It is not fair,” Harry Song wrote.

Harrysong also claimed that Kcee likes “bully” as he called on Nigerians to intervene.

“May God not let us work and another man just be reaping our hard earned sweat,” Harry added.

