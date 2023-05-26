Twitter influencer blasts Kcee, Asake for performing at Tinubu’s inauguration concert

The popular Twitter influencer, Daniel Regha, has blasted singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo aka Kcee, and other Nigerian musicians who performed at the inauguration concert of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday, the controversial influencer described Kcee as a sell-out with no morals after hosted the chairman of the Lagos Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo.

He added that other musicians including Asake, Fireboy, and Wande Coal should bury their heads in shame for performing at the concert.

Regha wrote: ‘‘Kcee performing at Tinubu’s Inauguration Concert isn’t surprising, he’s proven to be nothing but a sellout with no morals after he & his brother hosted MC Oluomo.

“Asake, Fireboy, Wande Coal, plus others who performed should also be ashamed of themselves; Money isn’t everything.”

