Entertainment
Twitter influencer blasts Kcee, Asake for performing at Tinubu’s inauguration concert
The popular Twitter influencer, Daniel Regha, has blasted singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo aka Kcee, and other Nigerian musicians who performed at the inauguration concert of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday, the controversial influencer described Kcee as a sell-out with no morals after hosted the chairman of the Lagos Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo.
He added that other musicians including Asake, Fireboy, and Wande Coal should bury their heads in shame for performing at the concert.
READ ALSO: Portable explains why he refused to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration
Regha wrote: ‘‘Kcee performing at Tinubu’s Inauguration Concert isn’t surprising, he’s proven to be nothing but a sellout with no morals after he & his brother hosted MC Oluomo.
“Asake, Fireboy, Wande Coal, plus others who performed should also be ashamed of themselves; Money isn’t everything.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...