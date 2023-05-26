Portable explains why he refused to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration

Street hop singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known in music circles as Portable has explained why he refused to perform at the inauguration concert staged for incoming president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The controversial musician in a video posted on social media informed that he refused to perform at the concert held on Thursday, May 25, in Abuja because the organizers of the event wanted to offer him N5 million instead of N10m for his performance.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner said that he was forced to tear the contract papers after he learnt that N10 million had been budgeted for him to perform but that he was only going to be paid N5 million.

READ ALSO:Portable to spend weekend in police cell

Portable said; “Na me sing Akoi Tinubu o. No be Obi una dey vote for? Tinubu enter now those useless people una go dey perform there, no be me promote Tinubu? Na so them call my manager o.

‘‘Say them want make I come perform for Abuja. Na 10 million them drop o, but na five million go reach Portable hand. Na so I no gree, I tear the paper. I delete the number, you dey whine Jesus? Na hin no make me perform for Abuja o.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now