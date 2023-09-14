Portable slams artistes over fake lifestyles

Singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has berated entertainers with fake lifestyles.

In a post on his Instagram page, the “Zazu” crooner warned when entertainers with fake lifestyles die, their families would have nowhere to bury them.

Portable said: “They have been insulting me that I built a house in the trenches. Do you know how many houses I have in the trenches? Different kinds of mansions, like 10. It is not all of my properties that you guys will know.

‘‘Even in the Lekki-Ajah side, I have bought land and am building a house. I am even paying for a place near Osapa-London. I have so many things.

‘‘Some don’t have a house. Don’t worry. Be lying. Reduce the volume of your fake life so your helper doesn’t start calling you a mentor. For some people, it is inside the gutter that they will be buried. Be doing a fake life. If you die, you don’t have a house, you have nothing.”

