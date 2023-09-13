‘I’m sound spirit, body and soul,’ Singer Buchi dismisses rumour of death

A popular gospel singer, Buchi Atuonwu aka Buchi, Wednesday, dismissed the rumour of his death.

A report of the award-winning singer’s death went viral on social media earlier on Wednesday.

However, in a chat with journalists, Buchi urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour.

He said: “There is no truth in this as I am sound spirit, body and soul.

“It is unfortunate that desperation has driven many to all manner of mischief. Thank you all for your care and concern.”

