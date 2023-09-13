Celebs react to death of singer Mohbad

Scores of Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to react to the untimely death of singer cum rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The former Marlian Music signee reportedly passed on at the age of 27 on Tuesday, September 12, with the circumstances leading to his death yet to be ascertained.

However, unconfirmed reports say the Mohbad made his way to the hospital on Tuesday to treat an infection he developed from an injury.

Further reports revealed that he was administered an injection at the hospital but reportedly passed out and did not wake up after treatment.

His demise has forced Nigerians especially his colleagues in the entertainment industry to take to social media to express their shock over the sudden death of the musician who left Marlian Records in 2022.

Several celebrities including: Iyanya, OAP Dotun, Olamide, Blaqbonez and many others have taken to social media to pay their last respect to the fallen musician.

See their comments below;

