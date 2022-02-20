Entertainment
Singer Blaqbonez called out for manipulating fans with his ‘No love’ ideology
Netizens have called out the Nigerian recording artiste, Blaqbonez for allegedly manipulating his followers with his ‘no love’ ideology.
The singer has been accused of misdirecting his listeners and fans on social media about his stance on love, romance and relationships.
Blaqbonez real name Emeka Akumefule came into mainstream prominence with his maverick approach to music in the late 2010s. On Sunday, February 13, he organized a concert titled, “Breaking the yoke of love crusade”.
Specifically, the aim and objective of the concert was to admonish men to desist from anything pertaining to love and relationships. His controversial take on love fascinated his listeners who went on to acquire the ticket for his concert.
Several days later, the 26-year-old rapper stunned his followers after he released photos and videos of himself and his lover.
The images immediately sparked outrage from his followers and fans of his music across various social media platforms.
Blaqbonez who is renowned for antagonistic perception about women wrote heartwarming things about his partner.
The rapper wrote:
“Love is beautiful when you find the right one. 🥺❤️
it feels wrong to continue to hide you from the world, all in the name of pushing an agenda or music, you deserve more, your friends always told you it wasn’t a real relationship and that must have been difficult, but last year when i lost my brother nobody else was there for me except you, @gbemmydaniels i love you and i want the whole world to know.
I Know its late but happy valentines baby”
Since the video debuted on Instagram, trolls on Twitter have nefariously dragged the musician for selling a ‘wrong message’ to his followers.
Read tweets from social media trolls below.
