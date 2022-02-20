Singer Blaqbonez called out for manipulating fans with his ‘No love’ ideology

Netizens have called out the Nigerian recording artiste, Blaqbonez for allegedly manipulating his followers with his ‘no love’ ideology.

The singer has been accused of misdirecting his listeners and fans on social media about his stance on love, romance and relationships.

Blaqbonez real name Emeka Akumefule came into mainstream prominence with his maverick approach to music in the late 2010s. On Sunday, February 13, he organized a concert titled, “Breaking the yoke of love crusade”.

Specifically, the aim and objective of the concert was to admonish men to desist from anything pertaining to love and relationships. His controversial take on love fascinated his listeners who went on to acquire the ticket for his concert.

Several days later, the 26-year-old rapper stunned his followers after he released photos and videos of himself and his lover.

The images immediately sparked outrage from his followers and fans of his music across various social media platforms.

Blaqbonez who is renowned for antagonistic perception about women wrote heartwarming things about his partner.

The rapper wrote:

“Love is beautiful when you find the right one. 🥺❤️

it feels wrong to continue to hide you from the world, all in the name of pushing an agenda or music, you deserve more, your friends always told you it wasn’t a real relationship and that must have been difficult, but last year when i lost my brother nobody else was there for me except you, @gbemmydaniels i love you and i want the whole world to know.

I Know its late but happy valentines baby”



Since the video debuted on Instagram, trolls on Twitter have nefariously dragged the musician for selling a ‘wrong message’ to his followers.

Read tweets from social media trolls below.

Emeka on your location if e sure for you @BlaqBonez

After boys don end relationships you post yours!!!

On location o pic.twitter.com/2KEyJSvuAF — BISHOP🇨🇦 (@opeolu_wa) February 20, 2022

People that wasted money for the concert pic.twitter.com/0uDuFMxzLK — Yómà 🇨🇦 (@yhoma_) February 20, 2022

Wahala for boys wey don troway their girlfriends wey no do them anything because of Blaqbonez preaching. pic.twitter.com/jHSYcPycEC — Your Girlfriend's Fantasy 💗 (@Endowed_Cheedon) February 20, 2022

The babe:Emeka post me to the world na abi why😭 Emeka:Calm down abeg,let me first do this crusade so they can buy ticket and it will sold out,then after the crusade,I drop it like a bomb and sprinkle "it feels wrong to continue to hide you from the world" uno money first😉 pic.twitter.com/DCAV13ZoAN — PAPI (CaNaDa GOAT)🚀🌏 (@Papinla_) February 20, 2022

Blaqbonez has confirmed once again that you FOCUS on your life on your own terms & not follow people who are just living their life on their own terms. Dem say he dey serious relationship but you don turn apha male destroying your relationships 😂😂 Breakfast na National cake — POOJA… (@PoojaMedia) February 20, 2022

Comrade no be you just organize church program preaching against love 😭?? pic.twitter.com/dmTNl3sBBA — JÓNÅD (@iamjonado) February 20, 2022

Blaqbonez made me feel single life is the best and healthy until He posted this videeo with his babe….fear guys bearing Emeka😭💔 — Ade👨‍💻 (@Adefolawe4Real) February 20, 2022

Well blaqbonez is the king of PR that’s one thing you can’t hate on. — hephzibah✨ (@sisi_alagboeko) February 20, 2022

Blaqbonez is the type of student that'll read heaven and earth for exam, but will tell his guys that he hasn't even opened his book.😂 — Purplethelamb🌍 (@Cheeboozorrhh) February 20, 2022

“It feels wrong to continue to hide you from the world” pic.twitter.com/aFQ6KmgYJE — maziibe.eth (@maziibe_) February 20, 2022

