Entertainment
Singer Tems bags first solo single on Billboard Hot 100
Talented singer, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, has joined the coterie of Nigerian artistes who recorded a solo album on America’s Billboard Hot 100.
Her 2020 single, “Free mind” debuted at #90 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Monday.
The single was from the singer’s 2020 extended play (EP), For Broken Ears.
Following her recent achievement, Tems becomes the second Nigerian artist to have four entries on the revered Billboard Hot 100.
She got her previous entries from guest appearances in Drake’s “Fountain,” Wizkid’s “Essence,” and Future’s number one single “Wait For U.”
She is now tied with Wizkid who was the sole record holder with Drake’s global hit “One Dance,” Beyonce’s “Black Skin Girl,” Chris Brown’s “Call Me Everyday,” and hit single “Essence.”
.@temsbaby's "Free Mind" debuts at No. 90 on this week's #Hot100.
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 25, 2022
