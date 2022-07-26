Singer Tems bags first solo single on Billboard Hot 100

Talented singer, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, has joined the coterie of Nigerian artistes who recorded a solo album on America’s Billboard Hot 100.

Her 2020 single, “Free mind” debuted at #90 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Monday.

The single was from the singer’s 2020 extended play (EP), For Broken Ears.

Following her recent achievement, Tems becomes the second Nigerian artist to have four entries on the revered Billboard Hot 100.

Read also:Singer Tems features on soundtrack for Black Panther sequel

She got her previous entries from guest appearances in Drake’s “Fountain,” Wizkid’s “Essence,” and Future’s number one single “Wait For U.”

She is now tied with Wizkid who was the sole record holder with Drake’s global hit “One Dance,” Beyonce’s “Black Skin Girl,” Chris Brown’s “Call Me Everyday,” and hit single “Essence.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now