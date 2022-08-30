Entertainment
Nigerian singer, Tems writes about music taking her to ‘where she no know’
Award winning Nigerian musician, Temilade Openiyi who is better known as Tems has written about her music career attaining the heights that she has never imagined.
The multi-talented Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer took to her Twitter platform on Tuesday afternoon to reflect on music career thus far. In her post on social media, the songstress who headlined the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana revealed that music has continued to create timeless masterpieces with her lyricism and musical content.
Tems mentioned that ‘music done take me go where, I no know’, an allusion to the viral video of a police officer who was lamenting after an erring driver refused to stop the vehicle after she entered his vehicle to apprehend him.
The songstress wrote on her Twitter platform,
“My people dem, I missed you so much
I was cooking, the musik carry me where I kno no”
Tems also acknowledged a rendition of her single, ‘Free Mind’ off her 2021 EP, ‘If Orange Was A Place’ by an American marching band on her social media page.
Her comments read, “WOW Who knew when I wrote this song I was making history. Now it is timeless.
God’s doing!! All the glory in the world belongs to Him”
Equally, in 2021, Tems‘ collaboration with Wizkid earned her a Billboard Top 10 hit.
With ‘Essence,’ Wizkid became the first African musician to have a song in the Top 10 Billboard chart as a lead artiste, and Tems‘ first Top 10 hit.
In 2022, she has worked with several top notch musicians across the globe, including superstars such as Future, Drake and most recently, Beyonce.
