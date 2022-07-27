Tems earns 2022 MTV VMAs nomination

Afrobeat musician, Tems whose real name is Temilade Openiyi has bagged an MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nomination for Best Hip Hop Video for her contributions to Future’s ‘Wait For U’.

The single is one of the songs on Future’s 9th solo studio album ‘I Never Liked You’ and it features Drake and also samples vocals from Tems‘ ‘Higher’.

‘Wait For U’ debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 thus earning Tems her third Billboard Hot 100 entry and made her only the second Afrobeat act to reach number one on the chart.

Below is the full list of nominations:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘brutal’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’ – Kemosabe Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘STAY’

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Elton John & Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’

Post Malone & The Weeknd – ‘One Right Now’

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – ‘LA FAMA’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘STAY’

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – ‘One Night’

October 2021: Remi Wolf – ‘Sexy Villain’

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “I hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – ‘Rock With You’ – PLEDIS Entertainment

January 2021: Mae Muller – ‘Better Days’

February 2022: GAYLE – ‘abcdefu’

March 2022: Sheneesa – ‘R U That’

April 2022: Omar Apollo – ‘Tamagotchi’

May 2022: Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

June 2022: Muni Long – ‘Baby Boo’

July 2022: Doechii – ‘Persuasive’

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘traitor’

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – ‘From The D 2 The LBC’

Future ft. Drake, Tems – ‘WAIT FOR U’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘N95’

Latto – ‘Big Energy’

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – ‘Do We Have A Problem?’

Pusha T – ‘Diet Coke’

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – ‘Love Dies Young’

Jack White – ‘Taking Me Back’

Muse – ‘Won’t Stand Down’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’

Shinedown – ‘Planet Zero’

Three Days Grace – ‘So Called Life’

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear – ‘Love It When You Hate Me’

Imagine Dragons x JID – ‘Enemy’

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – ’emo girl’

Måneskin – ‘I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE’

Panic! At The Disco – ‘Viva Las Vengeance’

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Saturday’

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – ‘G R O W’

Best Latin

Anitta – ‘Envolver’

Bad Bunny – ‘Tití Me Preguntó’

Becky G X KAROL G – ‘MAMIII’

Daddy Yankee – ‘REMIX’

Farruko – ‘Pepas’

J Balvin & Skrillex – ‘In Da Getto’

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – ‘City of Gods (Part II)’

Chlöe – ‘Have Mercy’

H.E.R. – ‘For Anyone’

Normani ft. Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – ‘No Love (Extended Version)’

The Weeknd – ‘Out Of Time’

Best K-Pop

BTS – ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’

ITZY – ‘LOCO’

LISA – ‘LALISA’

SEVENTEEN – ‘HOT’

Stray Kids – ‘MANIAC’

TWICE – ‘The Feels’

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Latto – ‘Pussy’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Rina Sawayama – ‘This Hell’

Stromae –’Fils de joie’

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’

Foo Fighters – ‘Studio 666’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘star-crossed’

Madonna – ‘Madame X’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘driving home 2 u’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘family ties’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Art Direction

Adele – ‘Oh My God’

Doja Cat – ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘simple times’

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Coldplay X BTS – ‘My Universe’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5′

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “’INDUSTRY BABY’

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘STAY’

Best Choreography

BTS – ‘Permission to Dance’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – ‘Tears In The Club’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’

Normani ft. Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’

Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘family ties’

Doja Cat – ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘brutal’

ROSALÍA – ‘SAOKO’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – ‘Take My Breath’

