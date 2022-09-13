Entertainment
Singer Tems bags three award nominations at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards (See list)
Nigerian recording artiste, Temilade Openiyi who is better known as Tems has earned three nominations on the newly released list for the 2022 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards.
The foremost singer-songwriter bagged the award nominations for her contribution to Future and Drake‘s single, ‘Wait 4 U’ of the 2022 studio album, I Never Liked You.
The BET Hip Hop Awards nomination list for 2022 was released on Tuesday, September 13.
Drake leads with 14 nominations and he’s followed by Kanye West who scores 10 nominations, Kendrick Lamar with 9, and Future with 8. Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole are tied at 6 nominations.
The 17th installment of the BET Hip Hop Awards will be held on October 4 and it will be hosted by veteran rapper Fat Joe.
See the full BET Hip Hop Award nomination list below.
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
‘D.M.B.’- ASAP ROCKY
“FAMILY TIES” – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
“GOOD LOVE” – CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER
“HOT SHIT” – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK
“LONDON” – BIA & J. COLE
“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
“WAY 2 SEXY” – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
BEST COLLABORATION
“FAMILY TIES” – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
“GOOD LOVE” – CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER
“HOT SHIT” – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK
“JIMMY COOKS” – DRAKE FEAT. 21 SAVAGE
“JOHNNY P’S CADDY” – BENNY THE BUTCHER & J. COLE
“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
“WAY 2 SEXY” – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
BEST DUO OR GROUP
42 DUGG & EST GEE
BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY
BIRDMAN & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN
BLXST & BINO RIDEAUX
DABABY & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN
EARTHGANG
STYLES P & HAVOC
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
DRAKE
J. COLE
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
TYLER, THE CREATOR
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
BABY KEEM
BENNY THE BUTCHER
DRAKE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
JAY-Z
KENDRICK LAMAR
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOOM
BURNA BOY
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DIRECTOR X
KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE
TEYANA TAYLOR
SONG OF THE YEAR
“BIG ENERGY” – LATTO
“F.N.F. (LET’S GO)” – HITKIDD & GLORILLA
“FIRST CLASS” – JACK HARLOW
“HOT SHIT” – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK
“SUPER GREMLIN” – KODAK BLACK
“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE- FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
“WAY 2 SEXY” – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
777 – LATTO
CERTIFIED LOVER BOY – DRAKE
DONDA – KANYE WEST
I NEVER LIKED YOU – FUTURE
IT’S ALMOST DRY – PUSHA T
KING’S DISEASE II – NAS
MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS – KENDRICK LAMAR
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
DRAKE
FUTURE
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
MEGAN THEE STALLION
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL JACOB
BABY KEEM
HIT-BOY
HITMAKA
KANYE WEST
METRO BOOMIN
PHARRELL WILLIAMS
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
BABY KEEM
BLXST
DOECHII
FIVIO FOREIGN
GLORILLA
NARDO WICK
SAUCY SANTANA
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-NICE
DJ CASSIDY
DJ DRAMA
DJ KAY SLAY
DJ PREMIER
KAYTRANADA
MUSTARD
NYLA SYMONE
LA LEAKERS: DJ SOURMILK AND JUSTIN INCREDIBLE
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
BIG BOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD
BREAKFAST CLUB
CARESHA PLEASE
COMPLEX
DRINK CHAMPS
HIPHOP DX
MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME
NPR TINY DESK
VERZUZ
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 CENT
CARDI B
DJ KHALED
DRAKE
JAY-Z
KANYE WEST
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
DRAKE – “CHURCHILL DOWNS” (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE)
J. COLE – “POKE IT OUT” (WALE FEAT. J. COLE)
J. COLE – “LONDON” (BIA & J. COLE)
LIL BABY – “GIRLS WANT GIRLS” (DRAKE FEAT. LIL BABY)
KANYE WEST – “CITY OF GODS” (FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS)
DRAKE – “WAIT FOR U” (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS)
JADAKISS – “BLACK ILLUMANTI” (FREDDIE GIBBS FEAT. JADAKISS)
IMPACT TRACK
“ABOUT DAMN TIME” – LIZZO
“CITY OF GODS” – FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS
“FAMILY TIES” – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
“NOBODY” – NAS FEAT. MS. LAURYN HILL
