Singer Tems bags three award nominations at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards (See list)

Nigerian recording artiste, Temilade Openiyi who is better known as Tems has earned three nominations on the newly released list for the 2022 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards.

The foremost singer-songwriter bagged the award nominations for her contribution to Future and Drake‘s single, ‘Wait 4 U’ of the 2022 studio album, I Never Liked You.

The BET Hip Hop Awards nomination list for 2022 was released on Tuesday, September 13.

Drake leads with 14 nominations and he’s followed by Kanye West who scores 10 nominations, Kendrick Lamar with 9, and Future with 8. Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole are tied at 6 nominations.

The 17th installment of the BET Hip Hop Awards will be held on October 4 and it will be hosted by veteran rapper Fat Joe.

See the full BET Hip Hop Award nomination list below.

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

‘D.M.B.’- ASAP ROCKY

“FAMILY TIES” – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

“GOOD LOVE” – CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER

“HOT SHIT” – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

“LONDON” – BIA & J. COLE

“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

“WAY 2 SEXY” – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

BEST COLLABORATION

“FAMILY TIES” – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

“GOOD LOVE” – CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER

“HOT SHIT” – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

“JIMMY COOKS” – DRAKE FEAT. 21 SAVAGE

“JOHNNY P’S CADDY” – BENNY THE BUTCHER & J. COLE

“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

“WAY 2 SEXY” – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 DUGG & EST GEE

BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY

BIRDMAN & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN

BLXST & BINO RIDEAUX

DABABY & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN

EARTHGANG

STYLES P & HAVOC

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

DRAKE

J. COLE

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

TYLER, THE CREATOR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

BABY KEEM

BENNY THE BUTCHER

DRAKE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

JAY-Z

KENDRICK LAMAR

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DIRECTOR X

KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE

TEYANA TAYLOR

SONG OF THE YEAR

“BIG ENERGY” – LATTO

“F.N.F. (LET’S GO)” – HITKIDD & GLORILLA

“FIRST CLASS” – JACK HARLOW

“HOT SHIT” – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK

“SUPER GREMLIN” – KODAK BLACK

“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE- FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

“WAY 2 SEXY” – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

777 – LATTO

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY – DRAKE

DONDA – KANYE WEST

I NEVER LIKED YOU – FUTURE

IT’S ALMOST DRY – PUSHA T

KING’S DISEASE II – NAS

MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS – KENDRICK LAMAR

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

DRAKE

FUTURE

KANYE WEST

KENDRICK LAMAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL JACOB

BABY KEEM

HIT-BOY

HITMAKA

KANYE WEST

METRO BOOMIN

PHARRELL WILLIAMS



BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

BABY KEEM

BLXST

DOECHII

FIVIO FOREIGN

GLORILLA

NARDO WICK

SAUCY SANTANA

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-NICE

DJ CASSIDY

DJ DRAMA

DJ KAY SLAY

DJ PREMIER

KAYTRANADA

MUSTARD

NYLA SYMONE

LA LEAKERS: DJ SOURMILK AND JUSTIN INCREDIBLE

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

BIG BOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD

BREAKFAST CLUB

CARESHA PLEASE

COMPLEX

DRINK CHAMPS

HIPHOP DX

MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME

NPR TINY DESK

VERZUZ

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 CENT

CARDI B

DJ KHALED

DRAKE

JAY-Z

KANYE WEST

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

DRAKE – “CHURCHILL DOWNS” (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE)

J. COLE – “POKE IT OUT” (WALE FEAT. J. COLE)

J. COLE – “LONDON” (BIA & J. COLE)

LIL BABY – “GIRLS WANT GIRLS” (DRAKE FEAT. LIL BABY)

KANYE WEST – “CITY OF GODS” (FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS)

DRAKE – “WAIT FOR U” (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS)

JADAKISS – “BLACK ILLUMANTI” (FREDDIE GIBBS FEAT. JADAKISS)

IMPACT TRACK

“ABOUT DAMN TIME” – LIZZO

“CITY OF GODS” – FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS

“FAMILY TIES” – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

“NOBODY” – NAS FEAT. MS. LAURYN HILL

