BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full list of winners

Published

15 seconds ago

on

The Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards took place in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

The award ceremony was established to celebrate black excellence in music, culture, and sports.

The ceremony which was hosted by GRAMMY-nominated rapper Fat Joe, featured some big wins, emotional tributes, and big performances.

Drake led the pack of nominees, scoring 14 nominations including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole also topped the list of nominees, with six or more nods each.

Kendrick Lamar was the biggest winner of the night as he went home with six awards while Drake won three.

Below is the complete list of winners.

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

BEST COLLABORATION

Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for You”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

EARTHGANG

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Kendrick Lamar

Tems, Wizkid bag wins at BET Awards 2022 (Full list of winners)

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

SONG OF THE YEAR
Latto, “Big Energy”

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers


HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Hitmaka

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Glorilla

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Drama

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Caresha Please

Drink Champs

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 Cent

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) — **WINNER!


IMPACT TRACK
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”


BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Benjamin Epps (France)

Opinions

