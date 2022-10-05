Entertainment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full list of winners
The Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards took place in Atlanta on Tuesday night.
The award ceremony was established to celebrate black excellence in music, culture, and sports.
The ceremony which was hosted by GRAMMY-nominated rapper Fat Joe, featured some big wins, emotional tributes, and big performances.
Drake led the pack of nominees, scoring 14 nominations including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole also topped the list of nominees, with six or more nods each.
Kendrick Lamar was the biggest winner of the night as he went home with six awards while Drake won three.
Below is the complete list of winners.
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
BEST COLLABORATION
Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for You”
BEST DUO OR GROUP
EARTHGANG
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Kendrick Lamar
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
SONG OF THE YEAR
Latto, “Big Energy”
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Hitmaka
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
Glorilla
DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Drama
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Caresha Please
Drink Champs
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 Cent
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) — **WINNER!
IMPACT TRACK
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Benjamin Epps (France)
