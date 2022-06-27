Entertainment
Tems, Wizkid bag wins at BET Awards 2022 (Full list of winners)
Nigerian music superstars, Tems and Wizkid bagged impressive wins at the recently concluded Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards ceremony on Monday, June 27.
On the eventful night that took place at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, Tems whose real name is Temilade Openiyi went home with two awards.
First, Tems and Wizkid alongside Canadian recording artiste, Justin Bieber received an award for ‘Best Collaboration’ for the song, ‘Essence’; with the win, ‘Essence’ has emerged as the first African song to win a BET award and Wizkid becomes the first Nigerian and African to win an Award outside the Best International Acts category.
Moments later, Tems, emerged as the winner of the Best International Act.
The Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer was nominated with other talented acts such as Fireboy, Dave from the UK, Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from Congo, Little Simz from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Major League Djz from South Africa, and Tayc from France.
Read also: Wizkid, Tems bag nominations at the 2021 Soul Train Awards
Tems also made history at the 2022 BET awards when she became the first African female to win the Best International Category.
With her win at the 2022 BET awards, Tems joins Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy as Nigerians who have won the BET Awards.
Watch the moment she received her award below.
In addition to the usual honors, Diddy was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He joins Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, and many more in receiving the honor.
Check out the full list of winners below.
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Jazmine Sullivan — WINNER
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
The Weeknd – WINNER
BEST GROUP
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) – WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
Wizkid f. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence” – WINNER
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window” – WINNER
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Anderson .Paak – WINNER
BEST NEW ARTIST
Latto — WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – An Evening with Silk Sonic – WINNER
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win” – WINNER
BET HER
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous” – WINNER
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Tems (Nigeria) – WINNER
BEST MOVIE
King Richard – WINNER
BEST ACTOR
Will Smith – “King Richard” – WINNER
BEST ACTRESS
Zendaya – “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – WINNER
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Marsai Martin — WINNER
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Naomi Osaka – WINNER
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Stephen Curry – WINNER
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...