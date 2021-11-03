Wizkid, Tems bag nominations at the 2021 Soul Train Awards

Nigerian recording artiste Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun and his Afrobeats colleague, Temilade Openiyi otherwise known as Tems have both bagged five award nominations at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

The 2021 Soul Train Award ceremony will be coming up on Saturday, November 20.

Wizkid’s and Tems’ nominations come in the Song of The Year, Video of The Year, The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award and Best Collaboration for the groundbreaking single, ‘Essence.’

Nigerian singer, Tems speaks on collaboration with Drake

Wizkid then bags a nomination for Album of The Year, for Made In Lagos, while Tems bags another nomination for Best New Artist.

It’s been a tremendous year for both artistes. Wizkid has continued to soar with his fourth album while Tems has also featured on a Drake record.

