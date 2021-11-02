US-based Nigerian show promoter accuses Grammy winner, Burna Boy, of extortion

United States of America-based Nigerian show promoter, Emmanuel Chinyere Uzoh, founder of Gold Moola Entertainment has taken to his social media page to accuse Grammy award winner and Afrobeats icon, Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu and his mother Bose Ogulu of extortion.

According to the show promoter, he paid the Grammy winner and his management the sum of $50,000 (N28 million) to perform at a show, however, Burna Boy failed to emerge.

In his five-page story, Uzoh alleged that the singer was scheduled to perform at a show slated for October 30, 2021, in Houston, Texas, US.

Emmanuel also accused Burna Boy‘s mom of extorting $10,000 (N5.5 million) from him.

Read his narration below.

