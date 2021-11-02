LGBTQ activist, Bisi Alimi, explains ordeals of being homose**al in Nigeria

Bisi Alimi, a spokesman for the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Se**al, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community has explained the ordeals of being a homosex**l person in Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram page during the early hours of Tuesday, November 2, the LGBTQ+ activist stated that Nigerians are critical of gay people, therefore, they are not given the opportunity to sincerely express themselves.

Speaking, Bisi Alimi mentioned that his orientation as a gay person has made limited the possibility for him to work with certain platforms and reaching a wider audience.

He further added that it was emotionally draining and mentally exhausting losing clients because they are homophobic.

Here is what he wrote:

