Actress Regina Daniels denies using ‘love enhancer’ to marry husband Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to her social media page to distance herself from allegations that she patronized relationship therapist Jaruma’s ‘love enhancer’ product to solidify her affair with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

According to Daniels, she has nothing to do with Jaruma.

Jaruma is renowned for selling the love enhancement product, ‘kanyamatta’ to primarily female social media users and celebrities alike to aid them in holding firm their relationship with their love interest.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the movie star issued a disclaimer insisting that she has no business with the popular trader, Jaruma.

Read her post below.

Daniels’ statement is coming 24 hours after Ned Nwoko’s former wife, Laila reported that she was no longer married to the Delta State billionaire.

