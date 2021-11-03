Actress Idemudia advocates regulation of Nigeria’s entertainment industry

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has called for the regulation of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Idemudia, who made the call in a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, said the industry, including the movie sector should be properly compartmentalized.

READ ALSO: Actress Etinosa’s eight-month-old second marriage crashes

She described the entertainment industry as a mess, saying several celebrities and influencers do not understand their role in the realm.

The actress urged the Federal Government to regulate entertainment industry so that the creative few in the field can properly craft their trade and receive recognition for their production.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now