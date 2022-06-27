Singer Fireboy explains why Nigeria creates the best Afrobeats music

Nigerian recording artiste, Adedamola Adefolahan who is better known as Fireboy DML has explained why Nigerians make the best ‘Afrobeats’ music genre across the globe.

Speaking at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards on Sunday, June 26, Fireboy mentioned that Nigeria was dominating Afrobeats because the country made the best music in the genre.

Equally, Afrobeats, also called Afropop, is an umbrella term to describe popular music from West Africa and the diaspora.

It is generally agreed that the genre initially developed in Nigeria, Ghana, and the United Kingdom in the 2000s and 2010s.

A presenter asked Fireboy why most singers performing Afrobeats at the moment are of Nigerian descent.

He responded by citing the country’s population advantage and adding that Nigerian artistes are better.

“Afrobeats is getting more recognition and [my performance] is just super proof of that. The influence of Afrobeats right now is coming from Nigeria because we make the best Afrobeats music,” the singer said.

“And I think it’s a lot of people, over 200 million. There’s so much talent out there too. Also, as Nigerians, we love to excel wherever we find ourselves. So we go all out. I mean, big ups to every other country but we make the best.”

Listen to him speak below.

“This is next level stuff.”@fireboydml on what his nomination means for Afrobeats. | #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/l9RlZcfwr2 — @SIRIUSXM THE HEAT (@SIRIUSXMTHEHEAT) June 25, 2022

The recording artiste went on to deliver an exhilarating performance at the BET Award ceremony. Fireboy opened with his smash hit, ‘Playboy’ before he performed his internationally renowned single, ‘Peru’.

Watch his performance below.

Full performance video of @fireboydml 🇳🇬❤️ at the #BETAwards 2022. what a beautiful performance 🚀🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/zFCxTqnE0L — OLUWATIMILEYIN 🥸 (@Ogteamie) June 27, 2022

