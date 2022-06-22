Singer Portable ‘marries’ baby mama at child dedication ceremony

Budding Nigerian recording artiste, Portable whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola married his lover, Omobewaji Feranmi during their child’s naming ceremony on Tuesday.

The couple welcomed their second child together last week and the naming ceremony was scheduled for Tuesday.

During the child’s christening, the couple in matching outfits, exchanged wedding bands in the presence of Islamic clerics, their families, and well wishers.

Read also: Singer Portable survives another ghastly accident months after acquiring new vehicle

The video published by Gold Myne TV captured the moment where Portable slid the ring on his lover’s finger and she reciprocated the action.

The singer and Feranmi had earlier welcomed a son together, named Iyanuoluwa.

In January, the Zazoo Zeh crooner revealed that he has two sons from different mothers.

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now