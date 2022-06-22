Entertainment
Singer Portable ‘marries’ baby mama at child dedication ceremony
Budding Nigerian recording artiste, Portable whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola married his lover, Omobewaji Feranmi during their child’s naming ceremony on Tuesday.
The couple welcomed their second child together last week and the naming ceremony was scheduled for Tuesday.
During the child’s christening, the couple in matching outfits, exchanged wedding bands in the presence of Islamic clerics, their families, and well wishers.
Read also: Singer Portable survives another ghastly accident months after acquiring new vehicle
The video published by Gold Myne TV captured the moment where Portable slid the ring on his lover’s finger and she reciprocated the action.
The singer and Feranmi had earlier welcomed a son together, named Iyanuoluwa.
In January, the Zazoo Zeh crooner revealed that he has two sons from different mothers.
Watch the video below.
