Portable reacts to rumours of dating late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife (Video)

Nigerian street hop singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known in music circles as Portable has reacted to rumours of dating one of the wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo.

The controversial musician who addressed the rumour on the latest edition of the the newest episode of the Honest Bunch podcast said that he does not follow people’s wives.

Portable also denied allegations that he had a relationship, slept with Queen Dami, or fathered a child by her while she was married to the late Alaafin of Oyo.

He said; ‘‘It was only after the King’s death that he made a move with her. He said, “She, is my fan from day one, na later later I hear say King don die, after king na king. if to say king never, die you no go see me with am, I no dey follow pesin wife.”

The ‘Zazu’ crooner used the medium to express how peace in a matrimonial home is important to him and also declared his love for his wives saying he loves them equally.

“Any woman wey give me peace, I go, love, am. My wife wey dey house, she no gree give me peace that time wey I blow, na why I marry Pupo.” Portable added.

