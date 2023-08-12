Pete Edochie reveals why he abandoned broadcasting for acting

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has revealed why he abandoned broadcasting for acting.

Pete Edochie who opened up during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo said that he received a paycheck of N50,000 for his first acting role.

He said that the paycheck made him plunge headlong into acting because it came after he lost his broadcasting job due to religious differences and internal issues.

Pete Edochie said; “I was sitting there with her in the parlour when somebody from Lagos came to give me a check for fifty thousand to make a film.”

The actor said that it was easy convincing his wife that he had to leave broadcasting for acting.

He said; “I told my wife my work was over. She hugged me, bought me a bottle of beer, and said, ‘Pete, you’ve always wanted to be an actor; the time has come.’ At that time, my salary as the director was ₦9000 per month.”

