Actor Pete Edochie reacts to his son, Yul’s, marital crisis (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor has reacted to the marital crisis of his son Yul Edochie whose marriage took a downward turn after he wedded his colleague Judy Austin as his second wife.

Recall that May Edochie the estranged first wife of Yul Edochie has filed for divorce from her husband demanding the sum of N100 million in damages from him and his second wife Judy over alleged adultery claims.

May also filed another restraining order against Yul Edochie from accessing their former matrimonial home citing safety concerns, about the actor’s alleged erratic, irrational, aggressive and increasingly threatening behaviour.

While reacting to the situation in a snippet shared on Tiktok by media personality Chude Jideonwo, the legendary actor spoke in proverbs about his son’s marital crisis.

Pete said: “He who fetches ant-infested firewood, should be ready to host the lizards for a feast”.

See the video below:

