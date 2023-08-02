Yul Edochie reacts to N100m divorce suit filed by his first wife May

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has reacted to the N100 million lawsuit which was recently filed against him by his estranged first wife May Edochie.

Recall that May has filed for divorce from her husband and has also demanded the sum of N100 million in damages from him and his second wife Judy over alleged adultery claims.

The businesswoman who shares three children with Yul Edochie is being represented by Femi Falana and Eculaw group which shared an update on the couple’s marital crisis.

The DPA Family Law Clinic in a suit filed on Tuesday noted that both Judy and Yul are aware of the lawsuit, having received copies of the suit papers by email.

While reacting to the move by his first wife, Yul Edochie shared a new video of himself and Judy Austin on Instagram singing and dancing amid reports that May has filed a divorce suit against him and his second wife.

