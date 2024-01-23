Entertainment
Actor Yul Edochie opens spiritual ministry
Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has announced his journey into starting a spiritual ministry.
This was according to a post he shared on Tuesday on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.
He had earlier tased his followers and fans on social media, urging them to expect the most significant announcement of his life at 2 pm which was later posted at 4pm.
The Ministry, “True Salvation Ministry” according to the graphic shared, will be a live program on YouTube every Sunday from the hours of 5pm-6pm.
Reacting to the development, many netizens in the comment sections have tagged him a joker and a disgrace to his father, Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, while others say it is one of his publicity stunts to stay relevant.
READ ALSO: Yul Edochie reacts to N100m divorce suit filed by his first wife May
It would be recalled that, three days ago, he shared a story on his Instagram declaring how amazing it is to follow the Lord.
Over the years, Yul has been known to be a public distruptor having offended many social media users after he took a second wife, and had conflict with his first wife, as well as his opinions on political and public matters.
He had also delves into politics and contested for the governorship position of his state, but lost out.
This is one among many events that made him controversial.
By: Yussuf Zainab
