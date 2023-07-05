Yul Edochie drums up support for Tinubu

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has solicited support for President Bola Tinubu.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, the actor said Tinubu would wipe away the tears of Nigerians.

He prayed to God to give the president long life and good health to enable him to deliver his good plans for Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, loses 16-year-old son

Edochie wrote: “I’ll keep praying for you, Sir. @officialABAT For God to give you long life and good health to deliver the good plans you have for Nigeria.

“Nigerians have suffered so much. And I believe you’ll wipe the tears and make Nigeria great again. Best of luck Mr. President. The Jagaban.”

