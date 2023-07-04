Entertainment
Joyce Ijeoma: Nigerian masseur collapses in attempt to break Guinness World Record (VIDEO)
Joyce Ijeoma, a Nigerian woman who had planned to give people a 72-hour body massage, has passed out.
Ijeoma passed out during the attempt at the venue in Lagos State’s Lekki neighbourhood.
The masseuse, who had worked a total of 50 hours, passed out early on Tuesday.
Ijeoma had halted the live coverage at the time this report was filed and had not yet returned to the location.
In South Kalimantan, Indonesia, in 2015, Alastair Galpin established the previous record.
In 25 hours and 4 minutes, Galpin presently holds the record for the longest full-body massage.
Watch video:
