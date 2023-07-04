Joyce Ijeoma: Nigerian masseur collapses in attempt to break Guinness World Record (VIDEO)

Joyce Ijeoma, a Nigerian woman who had planned to give people a 72-hour body massage, has passed out.

Ijeoma passed out during the attempt at the venue in Lagos State’s Lekki neighbourhood.

Read Also: Simi reveals how Adekunle Gold persisted in trying to date her before she gave in

The masseuse, who had worked a total of 50 hours, passed out early on Tuesday.

Ijeoma had halted the live coverage at the time this report was filed and had not yet returned to the location.

In South Kalimantan, Indonesia, in 2015, Alastair Galpin established the previous record.

In 25 hours and 4 minutes, Galpin presently holds the record for the longest full-body massage.

Watch video:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now