How I conquered nervousness during my performance at King Charles’ coronation —Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwatope Savage has explained how she was able to conquer her nervousness during her performance at King Charles III’s coronation.

Tiwa who opened up during an appearance on the Good Morning Britain TV Show admitted that she felt nervous during the first few seconds of her performance at Windsor Castle.

However, the mother of one who was the only Nigerian artist invited to perform at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle in England said that as soon as she started singing she was able to get over her stage fright.

She said, “It was beautiful [to perform for the King]. It was such an amazing moment to represent the Commonwealth and to be on that stage.

“I was nervous, I will say the first few seconds. But as soon as I started singing, I said, ‘I have to just get swept away by the crowd’.”

