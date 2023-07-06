BBNaija’s Chichi slams Phyna with N100m lawsuit over alleged defamation

One of the female housemates of the 2022 Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show, Chichi, has slammed a N100 million lawsuit against the season’s winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor popularly known as Phyna over alleged defamation of character.

Chichi is seeking the sum of N100 million in damages following a series of allegations made by Phyna on her Snapchat account which her legal team deems defamatory and damaging to Chichi’s reputation.

Phyna also alleged in her post that Chichi is far older than she claimed.

She added that Chichi abandoned her children in Benin which led to the death of one of them.

She further claimed in her post that Chichi did her liposuction for N3.5 million and allegedly poisoned her friend in Cyprus due to jealousy before returning to Nigeria.

In her response to the flurry of allegations, Chichi has taken legal action stating that Phyna’s claims of her poisoning her friend are entirely false, filled with lies, malicious intent, and slander.

Chichi’s legal team further emphasized that Phyna’s statements have had severe consequences for their client, resulting in the loss of several endorsement deals and tarnishing her image.

See copy of Chichi’s lawsuit filed

