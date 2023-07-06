Ghanaian lady alleges Davido is father of her one-year-old daughter (Video)

Davido and AkosuaA Ghanaian lady simply identified as Akosua has claimed that popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, is the father of her one-year-old daughter.

Akosua, who made the claim in a Tiktok video making the rounds on social media alleged that the “Unavailable’ crooner got her pregnant and abandoned her.”

‘‘He neglected us too… I need the world to help me locate him,’’ Akosua captioned her Tiktok video.

An American lady identified as Anita Brown alleged in a post on social media last week that she is expecting a child for the singer.

READ ALSO: Anita Brown reveals Davido wants her to keep her pregnancy

Anita Brown, who claimed that she met Davido in Dubai in 2017 dismissed speculation that her relationship with the music star was a one night stand.

A few days later, Ivanna Bay, a 22-year-old French real estate agent also claimed in a series of now-deleted posts on Instagram that Davido impregnated her.

