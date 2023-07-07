Johnny Drille reacts to alleged ‘romantic relationship’ with actress Tomi Ojo

Talented Nigerian singer John Ighodaro popularly known in music circles as Johnny Drille has reacted to his alleged romantic relationship with actress Tomi Ojo.

Recall that tongues were sent wagging when the pair were engaged in a romantic display in the music video and promotional clip for his song “Believe Me.”

The sensational singer who reacted to the rumours that made the rounds thereafter in an interview with HipTV, said that Tomi Ojo is an amazing person and a fantastic professional to work with.

Johnny Drille dispelled the rumors by simply stating that they are ‘just friends’.

He said; “First of all, if you watched the [‘Believe Me’ music] video, you would know that there are two Ojos in the song

‘‘One is Wale Ojo, the other one is Tomi Ojo. It was in a way some kind of pun but it seemed to work well together.

“But as regards relationship, Tomi Ojo is an amazing person. She’s a fantastic person to work with. She’s very great for the music video. That is the most I can say. That’s all I can say.” The musician concluded.

