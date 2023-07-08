Jay Z’s Roc Nation acquires Vinicius Jr’s football agency

Rapper, Shawn Carter, popularly known as Jay Z, has acquired the Brazilian football agency managing Vinicius Jr, TFM Agency, as his US agency expands into South America.

Jay Z is the co-founder of Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI), which manages other football stars; Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

The acquisition of TFM Agency adds Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli and Real Madrid wunderkind prospect Endrick to Roc Nation’s roaster of football players under their management.

Following the acquisition reported on Friday, TFM Agency was renamed Roc Nation Sports Brazil, with headquarters in Sao Paulo, while the founder Frederico Pena, was retained as the head of Roc Nation Sports Brazil.

Speaking on the deal, President of Roc Nation Sports International, Michael Yormark, said: “You think about [soccer] and you think about talent, Brazil is probably the first market that you would put on the top of your list as it relates to a wish list for acquisition.”

“If you know anything about TFM, they’ve got some of the best talent in the world,” Yormark added.

Roc Nation’s football agency spreads across football and American football, and have an estimated $2.6 billion in active contracts under management.

Over $203 million will be collected in commissions across the life of those contracts.

