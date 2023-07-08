Entertainment
Jay Z’s Roc Nation acquires Vinicius Jr’s football agency
Rapper, Shawn Carter, popularly known as Jay Z, has acquired the Brazilian football agency managing Vinicius Jr, TFM Agency, as his US agency expands into South America.
Jay Z is the co-founder of Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI), which manages other football stars; Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.
The acquisition of TFM Agency adds Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli and Real Madrid wunderkind prospect Endrick to Roc Nation’s roaster of football players under their management.
Following the acquisition reported on Friday, TFM Agency was renamed Roc Nation Sports Brazil, with headquarters in Sao Paulo, while the founder Frederico Pena, was retained as the head of Roc Nation Sports Brazil.
READ ALSO:Fans react as Rick Ross declares interest in Nigerian singer Ayra Starr
Speaking on the deal, President of Roc Nation Sports International, Michael Yormark, said: “You think about [soccer] and you think about talent, Brazil is probably the first market that you would put on the top of your list as it relates to a wish list for acquisition.”
“If you know anything about TFM, they’ve got some of the best talent in the world,” Yormark added.
Roc Nation’s football agency spreads across football and American football, and have an estimated $2.6 billion in active contracts under management.
Over $203 million will be collected in commissions across the life of those contracts.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...