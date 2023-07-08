Actress Ronke Oshodi Oke explains why she regrets working for APC

Busty Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has explained why she regrets campaigning for the All Progressive Congress (APC) with Bola Ahmed Tinubu as pits presidential candidate.

The versatile Nigerian thespian who opened up during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo said that she lost hope in the party after all that transpired during the #EndSars protests.

Ronke stated that she thought APC was going to take Nigeria to the next level but the party disappointed her and other Nigerians who are seeking genuine change.

“I felt APC is going to take Nigeria to the next level. So even while we were campaigning for them, I didn’t collect much. I wasn’t looking at the money, I was looking at what is going to happen later. All that they have been doing, I was thinking eight years cannot fix Nigeria. We all know that. But when the EndSARS protest came up, I was so down.

I was really really down because our governor was saying three different things at the same time. They said they didn’t kill anybody. But if one person died, fifty people have died with that one person. The people that person is feeding, their parents and siblings. I was really down. I regretted working for them,” she said.

