Actress Toyin Abraham alleges conspiracy to bring her down for supporting Tinubu

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to lament an alleged conspiracy to bring her down for supporting Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The thespian who lamented her ordeal in a post on Twitter said that her support for Bola Tinubu during the last general election is costing her dearly at the moment.

The mother of one also revealed that multiple WhatsApp groups have been set up by faceless persons to criticise her latest film titled ‘Ijakumo’ (The Born Again Stripper) which was recently released by movie streaming platform, Netflix.

The actress wrote on Twitter; “You all went to create a Whatsapp group cos of Ijakumo the born-again stripper, pls continue maybe it’s today. I will kuku break the table. You all will tell the world why choosing my candidate is a crime and yours isn’t. Loni yi mo mura yin wa”.

She also disclosed in another tweet that the WhatsApp group created by unknown person was aimed at badmouthing her new movie ‘Ijakumo’.

“Yes, their political WhatsApp group and plan to come and bad mouth my work cos of my choice. Today na today they will know that everyone, has a devil inside him or her”.

