EXTREME PRANKS: Skit maker Trinity Guy to face charges in court on Monday —CSP Adejobi

The spokesperson of the Nigeria police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has informed that skitmaker Abdullahi Maruff Adisa aka Trinity Guy will be charged to court on Monday over his extreme pranks.

CSP Adejobi who was reacting to the invitation of Trinity Guy for questioning by the police over his latest viral skit video where a female minor was s3xualized said several complaints have been lodged against the skitmaker.

The police spokesperson made the disclosure in a post on his Instagram page.

CSP Adejobi wrote; ‘‘He will surely be charged to court on Monday. We have received several complaints against him and many groups, NGOs and CLOs are interested in the case.

‘‘There is no sentiment in law, like I always say. Others should be able to learn from his actions and in-actions,’’ he added in part.

Recall that the police had declared that the skitmaker’s s3xualizing of a minor is obscene and his video was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023.

