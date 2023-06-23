Entertainment
Skitmaker Trinity Guy honours police invitation for questioning over his extreme pranks
Nigerian prankster and comedian, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa aka Trinity Guy has honoured an invitation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for questioning over his extreme pranks.
Recall that the Oyo State Police Command in a statement issued on its Twitter page on Thursday informed that Trinity Guy has been invited over to answer for his skit involving a female minor.
The skitmaker has now honoured the invitation as he has been captured in a photo on social media waiting to be interrogated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department.
His invitation by the police comes after CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for Nigeria Police Force (NPF) demanded his immediate arrest over his extreme pranks.
CSP Adejobi called for the arrest of the skit maker after he released a new skit with a minor which many critics on social media have found to be inappropriate.
In the new skit, Trinity Guy made the minor pretend that she had mistakenly seen his pe**s, probably while he was urinating and he made the minor describe his genitals to him.
