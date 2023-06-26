Court orders skit maker, Trinity Guy, to be remanded over his extreme pranks

A Magistrate Court in Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered the detention of skitmaker Abdullahi Maruff Adisa aka Trinity Guy over allegations of s3xualising a minor in his skit.

The court ordered that Trinity Guy be remanded in the Agodi Remand Centre when he was arraigned today, June 26, before the Magistrate, Olúdáre Adebayo.

Trinity Guy was arraigned on a two count charges bothering on S3xual abuse and s3xual exploitation which violates Sections 516 of the Criminal code cap 38.

READ ALSO:Skitmaker Trinity Guy honours police invitation for questioning over his extreme pranks

The court also ordered that the parents of the little girl in the video be remanded alongside Trinity Guy at the Agodi correctional center till the next sitting scheduled for July 11.

Magistrate PO Adetuyibi who denied Trinity Guy’s bail application also stated that the allegation against the skitmaker is currently receiving attention of the state Ministry of Justice.

Recall that the police had earlier declared that the skitmaker’s s3xualizing of a minor in his video was obscene and was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now