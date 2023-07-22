Trinity Guy regains freedom five weeks after arrest for extreme pranks

Nigerian skit maker, Maruf Abdullahi aka Trinity Guy, has regained his freedom after spending five weeks in detention for extreme pranks.

Another skit maker, Abdugalfar Abiola aka Cute Abiola, confirmed the release of Trinity Guy who was detained in the Agodi correctional center in Ibadan, Oyo State, following a court ruling on Instagram Friday night.

The prankster was arrested on June 22 after he asked a 10-year-old girl to describe his genitals in a viral video.

Trinity Guy was detained in the correctional facility after an Oyo state Family Court ordered that he should be remanded in custody for allegedly exploiting the minor s3xually.

READ ALSO: Police arraigns skitmaker Trinity Guy, parents of minor used in video

The Magistrate, Mrs. P. O. Adetuyibi, on July 11, also ordered that the girl’s parents identified as Isiaka Ahmed (40), and Rofiat Ahmed (29) be remanded in the correctional facility till August 3 when the case comes up for hearing.

The skit maker was arraigned on a two-count charge of S3xual abuse and s3xual exploitation by the police.

“@iamtrinityguy is finally free on Bail. I am wishing you all the best brother. May Almighty Allah keep guiding you to the right path. Amen, Welcome back! Welcome back! My guy don pray tire see him forehead,” Cute Abiola wrote.

