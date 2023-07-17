Police declares Davido’s former signee Trevboi wanted for alleged murder

The Nigeria Police Force has declared Davido’s former signee Trevboi wanted for the murder of a man identified as Kehinde Adesanwo at Bar 38 Nightclub in Fadeyi area of Lagos State.

Reports say that the incident happened at about 9pm on Friday, July 14, when the accused refused to pay his bill of N52,000 and was said to be making his way out of the night club without paying.

Trevboi was however stopped by a bouncer stationed at the entrance of the bar and an altercation transpired between the pair forcing Kehinde to step in between the men to forestall any fight when the accused pulled out his gun and allegedly shot him in the stomach.

The gunman fled the scene of the incident after Kehinde (who got married last year according to reports) died on the spot leaving those who witnessed the incident in shock.

A Twitter user on Sunday, who claimed to be a friend of the deceased posted a picture of the musician and captioned it with “wanted”, claiming the suspect was “armed and dangerous”.

“Shot and killed my friend yesterday in Bar 38 club, Fadeyi. Known as Trevboi. He’s armed and dangerous,” the user had posted.

“Wherever you are Trevboi? You’ll pay the price”.

In a reply to the post by the Twitter user, the spokesperson of the police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said an investigation has commenced into the incident.

According to SP Hundeyin, the suspect who is now at large abandoned his car and fled on foot.

He also added that the abandoned car and the documents in it are in police custody.

