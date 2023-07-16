Victory Gbakara wins Nigerian Idol Season 8, takes home N100m grand prize

Singer Victory Gbakara on Sunday won the eighth edition of the Nigerian Idol.

The Nigerian closed the show which started on April 23 by performing “Blessed” produced by Wizkid.

Precious Mac finished as the first runner-up in the contest.

Another highlight of the show was the guest appearances by last season’s winner, Kingdom, and other artistes like Johnny Drille, Fave, and Simi.

With this feat, the 25-year-old Gbakara will take home the grand prize of N100 million.

This includes a N35 million cash prize with a brand new SUV, one year supply of Bigi drinks, a week’s gat-away holiday to Cape Town in South Africa, one year supply of WAW detergent, and other prizes.

READ ALSO: Progress wins Nigerian Idol season 7, bags N100m grand prize

Performances on the live show were judged by the viewers who hold the power to retain and evict contestants through their votes.

After five weeks of audition and theatre week performances, 10 contestants were adjudged best performers by the trio of Obi Asika, D’banj, and Simi.

The season 8 Top 10 contestants were: Savvy Henry; Constance; Goodness; Abraham; Quest; Precious Mac, Victory; Reigny; Ose Daniel, and Chisom.

The contest was later narrowed down to Mac and Gbakara.

Gbakara, lawyer, singer, and songwriter, hails from Delta State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now