Entertainment
Victory Gbakara wins Nigerian Idol Season 8, takes home N100m grand prize
Singer Victory Gbakara on Sunday won the eighth edition of the Nigerian Idol.
The Nigerian closed the show which started on April 23 by performing “Blessed” produced by Wizkid.
Precious Mac finished as the first runner-up in the contest.
Another highlight of the show was the guest appearances by last season’s winner, Kingdom, and other artistes like Johnny Drille, Fave, and Simi.
With this feat, the 25-year-old Gbakara will take home the grand prize of N100 million.
This includes a N35 million cash prize with a brand new SUV, one year supply of Bigi drinks, a week’s gat-away holiday to Cape Town in South Africa, one year supply of WAW detergent, and other prizes.
READ ALSO: Progress wins Nigerian Idol season 7, bags N100m grand prize
Performances on the live show were judged by the viewers who hold the power to retain and evict contestants through their votes.
After five weeks of audition and theatre week performances, 10 contestants were adjudged best performers by the trio of Obi Asika, D’banj, and Simi.
The season 8 Top 10 contestants were: Savvy Henry; Constance; Goodness; Abraham; Quest; Precious Mac, Victory; Reigny; Ose Daniel, and Chisom.
The contest was later narrowed down to Mac and Gbakara.
Gbakara, lawyer, singer, and songwriter, hails from Delta State.
